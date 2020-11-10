By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……



The latest Sunday Internet Auction from David Lawrence Rare Coins is now live. Auction #1144 features 325 new coins plus 50 Vault Values and 50 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale is full of incredible PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items including a silky smooth 1900-O/CC $1 PCGS/CAC MS66+, a beautifully mirrored 1892 $1 NGC/CAC/PQ Proof 65, a gorgeous low-mintage SS Central America: 1856-S 25c PCGS/CAC MS63 & Pinch of Gold Dust, a frosty Civil War-era shipwreck Brother Jonathan: 1862-S $20 NGC/CAC AU58, and a sharply defined PCGS 1878-CC $20 PCGS AU58.

Peruse these lovely items before they close on November 22 at 8:00 pm EST.

Some of the other highlights from this auction include:

There are many other David Lawrence rare coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, November 22.

