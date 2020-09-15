David Lawrence Rare Coins Offers Key Date Flying Eagle Cent, Mercury Dime, More

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……



The new David Lawrence Rare Coins’ Our Weekly Internet Auction #1135 is LIVE and features 225 new coins plus 50 Vault Values and 50 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale is full of incredible PCGS-, NGC- and CAC-approved items including a Gem example 1927-S 5c PCGS MS65 and an elusive, near Mint State 1795 Small Eagle $5 PCGS AU58.

We are also pleased to be offering 42 new selections from the D.L. Hansen Collection. Don’t miss out on a chance to own a piece that once held a place in the greatest collection of U.S. coins ever assembled!

Be sure to browse and bid early – auction closes Sunday, September 20.

Our first highlight coin is an 1856 Flying Eagle 1c PCGS/CAC Proof 63. A fantastic example of this famous key date. From an original mintage of an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 coins. CAC-approved for quality.

Our second highlight is a 1916-D 10c NGC MS64 FB. A gorgeous example of this famous rarity. The key to the Mercury dime business strike set and one of the most popular of all U.S. 20th-century coins. Fully struck with near-gem surfaces. Satiny luster radiates beneath a delicate patina of soft gold. Outstanding eye appeal.

Finally we have this lovely SS Republic: 1850 Shipwreck $20 NGC AU58. Lustrous AU! First collectible year of the Liberty double eagle type recovered from SS Republic. Only three finer from the recovery.

Some of the other highlights include:

There are many other David Lawrence rare coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, September 20.

If you have any questions about the coins in this auction, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.

Thanks for browsing and participating in our auction!

* * *

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry: