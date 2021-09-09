David Lawrence Rare Coins Offers Scarce LIKERTY Half Dime

Sunday Auction #1187 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now LIVE and features 415 total lots including 25 Vault Values and 90 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a finest-known 1898 5c PCGS MS67; a scarce early 1796 H10c NGC AU55 (LIKERTY, LM-1); a wonderful Gem 1831 H10c NGC MS67 ex: Eliasberg; a key date 1907-D 10c PCGS MS67; a Carson City issue 1871-CC 50c PCGS AU55; and an appealing 1925-S $20 PCGS MS62.

Also highlighted in this week’s sale is the Sunset Island Proof Dollar Collection. The collection includes a wide variety of Proof Trade and Morgan dollars, highlighted by a Superb Gem 1882 $1 NGC Proof 67 Ultra Cameo; a scarce and desirable 1894 $1 PCGS Proof 67 Deep Cameo; and a key date Proof-only 1895 $1 NGC/CAC Proof 62.

Be sure to browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, September 19.

