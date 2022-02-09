David Lawrence Rare Coins Offers Skyline Drive Collection of Silver Dollars

Sunday Auction #1209 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 550 total lots – including more than 20 Vault Values and over 200 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a better S-Mint Gem 1910-S 1c PCGS MS67 RD; a tied-for-finest-known 1947-S 25c PCGS MS68; a desirable 1832 $2 1/2 PCGS MS62+ ex: D.L. Hansen; a stunning 1899 $2 1/2 NGC Proof 65 Deep Cameo ex: D.L. Hansen; an extremely rare 1915 $10 PCGS Proof 65 ex: D.L. Hansen; and a beautifully toned example of the popular Territorial Gold 1852 $50 Assay 887 THOUS $50 PCGS VF25.

Also featured in this week’s Sunday Auction is the first offering of the Skyline Drive Collection of Silver Dollars.

A substantial collection of Morgan Dollars containing a wide array of dates, grades, and designations. This set boasts key dates, VAMs, and type coins to suit every collector’s needs. Named after the famous Skyline Drive, this carefully curated selection of coins came to us from a long-time collector. Highlights include an incredible high-grade 1880-CC $1 PCGS/CAC MS66+ (8/High 7); a Carson City issue 1889-CC $1 PCGS XF40; a lustrous frosty 1893 $1 PCGS MS65 ex: J.M. Cohen/Shrike Set; a key date 1893-S $1 PCGS F15; and the lowest mintage 1928 $1 PCGS MS65.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, February 20.

