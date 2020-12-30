David Lawrence Rare Coins Opens First US Coin Auction of 2021 Online

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……



David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) Sunday Auction #1150 is ringing in the New Year with over 400 coins plus 50 Vault Values and 60 No Reserve Lots.

The first sale of 2021 also showcases a variety of other incredible PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items including a wonderfully preserved 1857 1/2c PCGS/CAC Proof 65 RB, scarce variety 1916/1916 5c PCGS F12 (Doubled Die Obverse, OGH), a blast white 1942/1-D 10c PCGS/CAC MS66+ FB, a pleasing overdate 1918/7-S 25c PCGS AU50, and a boldly struck 1889 $3 PCGS MS65.

Be sure to browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, January 3.

Some other highlights from this auction include:

In addition to the coins above, there are many other David Lawrence rare coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, January 3.

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

2020 isn’t all bad – check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

