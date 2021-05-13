Super Sunday Special: No Interest 90-Day Layaway

David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions (DLRC) is proud to present our May Super Sunday Sale ending Sunday night, May 23.

This special auction event boasts an elite group of highlight offerings including the Rockville $3 Gold Collection, over 50 newly deaccessioned pieces from the greatest collection of U.S. Coins, the D.L. Hansen Collection, and a handful of registry-quality issues that are perfect for the most distinguished numismatic cabinets.

As a part of this special auction event, there are only 132 unique offerings in this hand-picked selection of U.S. numismatic rarities.

The Rockville $3 Gold Collection is a nearly complete set of PCGS- and NGC-certified $3 gold pieces, primarily in a collector-friendly Almost Uncirculated grade range. It is a fantastic opportunity to fill in or upgrade your set, with all 31 pieces being offered with No Reserve.

Selected Highlights of the May Super Sale

The 1949-S Franklin is a popular, key date in the series and this beauty is tied for finest known. Radiant luster shines through the patina of pale gold with stunning bands of rich multicolor toning along the right rim of the obverse and spanning the reverse peripherals. The strike is razor-sharp and the eye appeal is stupendous.

Bold luster shines through the patina’s gorgeous blue, orange-gold, and violet toning. Sharply struck and virtually flawless this will make a prized addition to any high-end collection.

One of the most important trademarks of this rare variety is the heavy die crack that spans the lower left obverse from the tops of the 179 to the left rim just below the first star. Well-defined surfaces are free of any individually distracting marks of this piece’s brief time in circulation. gunmetal-blue, gold and green iridescence spanning the obverse and reverse. Lovely gun-metal surfaces give way to subtle gold, green, and pale pink iridescence when examined under a light source.

The 1796 quarter eagle is one of the most famous of all US coin designs. As a first-year, experimental design the missing stars proved problematic because the coins wore too quickly in circulation. Hence, only 963 of these little jewels were struck and very few remain today in a condition that PCGS or NGC can merit grading. This handsome AU retains much of its original mint luster and features dominant yellow-gold color with original tints lilac and copper around the devices. The details are quite solid for the grade with light adjustment marks noted on the reverse.

From a tiny mintage of only 4,540 coins, this early quarter eagle is rare and desirable in any grade, but especially so select Mint State. Bright lemon-gold color adorns both sides of this frosty example. Distraction-free surfaces display a distinct trace of reflectivity in the fields helping to highlight the well-struck design elements. A beautiful, eye-appealing example sure to please even the most discerning collector. The primary set holds a MS63 example for the date.

Historically, this coin is deemed to be the finest Charlotte quarter eagle in existence today. Of just 6,729 coins, this piece is the finest graded and bests the second-finest for the date by three whole grades! Predominantly caramel-gold in color this original gem showcases an impressively sharp strike for the issue. Distraction-free surfaces display touches of glowing orange reflectivity in the central fields framing the central devices on both sides.

The 1854-D is the only Dahlonega issue in the $3 gold series. From a scant mintage of 1,120 coins, very few survive in high grade. This lovely AU displays warm medium gold tones surfaces that are well balanced with even wear and delightfully free of any individually significant abrasions. Glowing luster remains highlighting the design elements and creating lovely eye appeal. An exciting opportunity for the advanced collector of Southern gold.

If you have any questions about the coins in this auction, or items for direct purchase, please call us at 800-776-0560, or send an email and we will get back to you immediately.

Thanks for browsing and participating in our auction!

* * *

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: