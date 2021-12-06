December 8 Heritage Showcase Auction of Collectible Modern Coins and Bullion

Bidding is now open in Heritage’s Showcase Auction of Modern Collectible US Coins and Bullion, with the concluding live session scheduled for 6 PM CT on Wednesday, December 8. This auction features outstanding selections of both collectible US Bullion coins and modern commemorative issues.
A coin that has already attracted a great deal of attention is a 1990 Quarter-Ounce Gold American Eagle, certified as MS70 by PCGS. This issue is the key date of the entire quarter-ounce Gold American Eagle series in top grades, and PCGS has seen fit to certify a mere 34 coins in this perfect grade.
Some of the other notable offerings in this auction include:
- 2020-W G$25 End of World War II 75th Anniversary, First Strike, PR70 Deep Cameo PCGS
- 1987-W G$50 One-Ounce Gold Eagle, Diehl Signature, PR70 Deep Cameo PCGS
- 1993-W $50 One-Ounce Gold Eagle PR70 Deep Cameo PCGS
- 2013-W $50 One-Ounce Gold Buffalo, 100th Anniversary, Reverse Proof, First Strike PR70 PCGS
- 2015-W $100 High Relief One-Ounce Gold, First Strike, MS70 PCGS
- 2017-W $100 American Liberty High Relief, First Strike, .9999 Fine, PR70 Deep Cameo PCGS
- 2020 £25 Mayflower 400th Anniversary, Great Britain, First Strike, PR70 Deep Cameo PCGS
Bid on the coins in this auction at Coins.HA.com.