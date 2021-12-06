December 8 Heritage Showcase Auction of Collectible Modern Coins and Bullion

Bidding is now open in Heritage’s Showcase Auction of Modern Collectible US Coins and Bullion, with the concluding live session scheduled for 6 PM CT on Wednesday, December 8. This auction features outstanding selections of both collectible US Bullion coins and modern commemorative issues.

A coin that has already attracted a great deal of attention is a 1990 Quarter-Ounce Gold American Eagle, certified as MS70 by PCGS. This issue is the key date of the entire quarter-ounce Gold American Eagle series in top grades, and PCGS has seen fit to certify a mere 34 coins in this perfect grade.

Some of the other notable offerings in this auction include:

