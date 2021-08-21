Early Holders Showcase Auction of Classic US Coins at Heritage

Buy the slab, not the coin?

Not exactly, but the latest Showcase auction of US Coins in Early Holders from Heritage Auctions focuses on those coins that have been encapsulated in PCGS or NGC holders for an especially long time. These coins have a reputation for being frequently undergraded, and the slabs themselves are popular, hence this offering. Bidding is open now at Coins.HA.com, continuing through a live session scheduled for Thursday, August 26 at 6PM CT.

Included are 571 lots of coins in PCGS Green Label holders, PCGS first-generation rattler or “clacker” holders, NGC “fatty” holders, NGC Green Label holders, and even a first-generation ANACS holder. 156 of the coins have received the CAC green label, designating them as among the finest of their numerical grade; another 23 bear the coveted CAC gold label, signifying that CAC believes the coin to be undergraded by at least one point.

Brilliantly illustrating the kind of coins to be found in this auction is a 1919 half dollar, graded MS65 by PCGS a long time ago as evidenced by its first generation “rattler” holder. Both sides of this Gem are characterized by an impressively bold strike, complementing frosty original luster and brilliant surfaces. The reverse fields exhibit fine die striations, and both sides are free of major abrasions. The 1919 is scarce in this grade and rare finer.

A few of the additional highlights of this auction include:

