Early Large Cents, Key 1969 Buffalo Nickel at David Lawrence Rare Coins

Weekly Internet Auction #1127 is now open and features over 300 new coins plus over 50 Vault Values and 85 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale is full of incredible PCGS-, NGC- and CAC-approved items including an attractive and desirable 1795 Flowing Hair $1 PCGS VF2 (2 Leaves), a lovely overdate 1802/1 $5 NGC VF35, and a beautifully preserved SS Central America: 1856-S Shipwreck $20 PCGS/CAC AU58 (No Serif, Spiked F).

We are also excited to bring 89 new selections from the D.L. Hansen Collection to this week’s auction. We hope you will enjoy viewing coins that once held a spot in the greatest collection of US Coins ever assembled.

Be sure to peruse these coins before the auction closes Sunday, July 26.

First up is a 1794 1c PCGS AU50 (Head of 1794). This sharply detailed AU offers pleasing medium brown surfaces with plenty of luster and original golden copper highlights that make for superb eye appeal.

Our second highlight coin is a 1916 5c PCGS Proof 67 ex: D.L. Hansen. A fantastic, premium gem example of this key Buffalo nickel in proof format. From a low mintage of just 600 coins struck, this coin’s pristine surfaces feature scattered gold tints making for excellent eye appeal. The Hansen Collection is home to a PR68 example for the date.

The next highlight coin is an 1890 50c PCGS/CAC MS67 ex: D.L. Hansen. An eye-catching premium gem, this coin hails from a very low mintage issue of just 12,000 coins struck. Sharply struck surfaces glow with appreciable prooflike reflectivity on both sides and lovely rim toning adds to the piece’s fantastic overall eye appeal. This coin has been given the CAC sticker for demonstrating high quality at the assigned grade. The Hansen Collection hosts the finest known example for the date, an MS68+

The fourth highlight is an 1882 Trade$ PCGS Proof 63 DCAM,. Watery, white fields give this dazzling Proof a fantastic eye appeal. As a proof-only date, this makes for a great type coin with a mintage of just 1,097 coins struck overall.

There are many other key date David Lawrence Auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, July 26.

