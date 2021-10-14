Edward VIII Pattern Leads Group of NGC-Certified Rare Coins in MDC Monaco Sale

A King Edward VIII gold pattern that was certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) and set a record earlier this year for most expensive British coin sold at auction is the centerpiece of an extraordinary group of coins presented by MDC Monaco.

Bidding is already underway for these great rarities, being offered in Monaco on October 20-21, 2021.

The Great Britain 1937 Edward VIII Gold Pattern 5 Sovereign graded NGC PF 67 Ultra Cameo (lot 1050) is just one of two examples known to be in private hands. After the death of his father, Edward VIII began his reign in January 1936 but gave up the throne in December in order to marry a divorced American.

Only a few patterns (proposed designs for coins) across several denominations were created during his short-lived reign, but his coinage was never issued. Today, these patterns are prized by numismatists. This particular coin realized $2.28 million in a US sale in March 2021. Now making its return to Europe, it has a starting price of € 1.75 million (about $2 million USD).

“We are honored to present the numismatic community with the opportunity to acquire these great rarities, including the Edward VIII Pattern,” said Nicolas Gimbert, MDC Monaco Numismatic Expert. “NGC certification helps bidders feel more confident, as demonstrated by this coin’s status as a record holder.”

The sale includes a coin tied to another European monarch whose reign ended notoriously. A very rare France 1870A Gold 100 Francs graded NGC MS 62 (lot 851) shows Emperor Napoleon III. His rule ended in 1870 when the Prussians captured him and a French army at the Battle of Sedan. This coin has a starting price of € 500,000 (about $580,000 USD).

Two More British Proof Coins

A number of breathtaking numismatic rarities came to light earlier this year when the Paramount Collection realized over $48 million. The current MDC Monaco sale includes 20 coins from this ambitious collection, including the Edward VIII pattern as well as a Great Britain 1731 5 Guineas graded NGC PF 64+ Cameo (lot 1031). Issued early in the reign of King George II, this rarity is the finest-graded example known. It has a starting price of € 500,000 (about $580,000 USD).

The successor of George II was George III, who ruled for 59 years until his death in 1820. The sale features a very rare Great Britain 1820 Gold Pattern 5 Sovereign with a plain edge (lot 1033). Designed by the renowned Benedetto Pistrucci, the obverse shows the king while the reverse shows his timeless St. George and the Dragon design. Graded NGC PF 64 Ultra Cameo, it has a starting price of € 400,000 (about $464,000 USD).

A Gold Medallion Graded by NGC Ancients

The sale also features dozens of rare ancient coins, including a gold medallion of Flavius Magnus Magnentius, who seized power as the Roman Emperor in the west in 350 CE. His brief rule ended in 353 when he fell on his own sword after being defeated in battle by Constantius II, the brother of his murdered predecessor. Graded NGC Ancients MS★, 5/5 Strike, 3/5 Surface, with Fine Style, the medallion (lot 140) has a starting price of € 250,000 (about $290,000 USD)

“The resilience of the world coin market has brought some of the greatest numismatic treasures into the spotlight,” said Ben Wengel, NGC Senior Grading Finalizer of World Coins. “NGC is proud that its trusted certification services are helping to ensure a safer marketplace where these rarities can achieve their maximum potential.”

Other NGC-certified highlights in the sale include:

A Maxentius (307-312 CE) gold medallion graded NGC Ancients MS, 5/5 Strike and 2/5 Surface (lot 136) and pedigreed to the Paramount Collection with a starting price of € 250,000 (about $290,000 USD)

An England 1693 5 Guineas graded NGC MS 64 PL (lot 1028) and pedigreed to the Paramount Collection with a starting price of € 250,000 (about $290,000 USD)

A Great Britain 1831 Gold Crown graded NGC Proof Details (lot 1041) and pedigreed to the Paramount Collection with a starting price of € 250,000 (about $290,000 USD)

A France 1640A 8 Louis d’Or graded NGC MS 61 (lot 452) and pedigreed to the Paramount Collection with a starting price of € 200,000 (about $231,000 USD)

An England 1699 Elephant and Castle 5 Guineas graded NGC MS 64 (lot 1029) with a starting price of € 200,000 (about $231,000 USD)

A Hungary 1713 Transylvania 10 Ducats graded NGC MS 61 (lot 1351) with a starting price of € 200,000 (about $231,000 USD)

A France 1848A Gold Off-metal Strike 5 Francs graded NGC MS 62+ (lot 826) and pedigreed to the Paramount Collection with a starting price of € 150,000 (about $174,000 USD)

An Italy 1821 Eagle Sardinia 20 Lire graded NGC MS 63★ (lot 1141) with a starting price of € 150,000 (about $174,000 USD)

A Russia 1894-dated Death of Alexander III Gold Medal graded NGC MS 62 (lot 1316) with a starting price of € 150,000 (about $174,000 USD)

A France (1831) Essai Gold 100 Francs graded NGC PF 63 Cameo (lot 809) and pedigreed to the Paramount Collection with a starting price of € 120,000 (about $139,000 USD)

A Colombia 1755NR S 8 Escudos graded NGC XF 45 (lot 356) with a starting price of € 100,000 (about $116,000 USD)

An England 1679 5 Guineas graded NGC MS 61 (lot 1025) and pedigreed to the Paramount Collection with a starting price of € 100,000 (about $116,000 USD)

All starting prices are provided by the auction house.

