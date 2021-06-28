Mint errors take center stage again in Heritage Auctions’ latest Error Coinage Showcase Auction. Bidding is open now, with the concluding Live Session scheduled for 6:00 PM CT on Thursday, July 15. All bidding will take place through coins.HA.com.

From the Errorpalooza Collection comes a 2000-P Sacagawea Dollar, Struck on a Quarter Planchet, graded MS66 by PCGS. This wrong planchet error would be an excellent companion piece for one of the rare Sacagawea dollar/Washington quarter mules. Although an entirely different sort of error, this coin demonstrates the similarity in diameter between the two denominations, which ultimately led to the creation of the famous mule and also contributed to this wrong planchet coin being allowed to escape the United States Mint. The strike is well centered, with all border legends clear. The rim itself is weak in spots, as is common with wrong planchet errors.

Some of the other fascinating error coins featured in this auction are:

