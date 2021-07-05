Exceptional Mint State 1927-S Saint Gaudens $20 Featured in Stack's Bowers August 2021 Auction

By James McCartney – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……



For the numismatist assembling a set of Saint-Gaudens double eagles, the later issues present a formidable challenge, even when the 1933 double eagle is excluded. Most were struck at the mints, then immediately set aside in Treasury vaults where they sat until the early 1930s when they were sent right back to the Mint for melting down into ingots. The 1927-S $20 is typical of these late issues and examples are very scarce in today’s market. The mintage of 3,107,000 pieces would ordinarily suggest a very common coin, but of these three million, only 3,750 were actually delivered to the Federal Reserve or to large commercial banks. A little more than 3,000 were retained for assay purposes, and the balance of about 3.1 million coins was immediately sent into storage then destroyed without having seen the light of day.

The rarity of the 1927-S was suspected as early as the 1940s when large quantities of double eagles started returning to the United States after World War II, making formerly rare issues more widely available. However, the 1927-S did not surface in any appreciable numbers and certainly not enough to alter its status as a rarer issue. It is estimated that fewer than 300 examples remain in all grades.

We are pleased to offer an outstanding 1927-S $20 graded MS-62 (PCGS) CAC in our August 2021 Auction. It is an exceptional survivor, with beautiful sandy-gold patina across both sides. The surfaces are very nice for the grade level, with only minimal friction and very strong luster in the fields. It is one of just 18 Mint State examples with CAC approval across both services, and only eight of those are listed higher than this piece. A superior combination of eye appeal, surface quality, and utmost rarity.

This beautiful MS-62 (PCGS) CAC double eagle will be offered in our Official Auction for the ANA World’s Fair of Money this August. It will accompany a vast selection of world-class rarities including the finest known 1804 dollar, an original 1827/3 quarter, a Mint State 1796 Stars quarter eagle, and many other treasures. For more information on our August auction, please contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries by telephone at 800-566-2580, by email at Info@StacksBowers.com, or visit www.StacksBowers.com.​

