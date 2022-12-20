Extremely Rare Family Ruble Pattern at Stack's Bowers NYINC Auction

By Jeremy Bostwick – Senior Numismatist & Cataloger, Stack’s Bowers ……



Within 19th-century numismatics (and world crowns more broadly), few pieces generate the enthusiasm attracted by the famed “Family Ruble” of Russian Czar Nicholas (Nikolai) II. Following the lead of Bavaria’s King Ludwig, who commissioned a rather ambitious 1828 Taler featuring small vignettes of his family upon the reverse (his family being known as his “blessings from heaven”), Nicholas sought an analog to the German circulating crown commemorative, with his own growing family emblazoned upon the reverse as well.

Engraver Pavel Utkin was tasked with recreating this masterpiece, with the result being a piece slightly larger than most ordinary crowns and Rubles—that of 1-1/2 Rubles or, in Russian-dominated Poland, 10 Złoty. These rare and highly coveted crowns display, at the center of the reverse, the wife of Nicholas, Empress Alexandra Feodorovna, surrounded by their seven offspring: Crown Prince Aleksandr (the future Emperor Alexander II); Grand Duchesses Maria, Olga, and Alexandra; and Grand Dukes Konstantin, Nikolai, and Mikhail.

Though the majority were struck in 1836 and somewhat thereafter as novodels meant to satisfy 19th-century collecting demand, an even rarer subset was struck the year prior, undoubtedly serving as patterns. These prototypes (with a mintage believed to be just 36 pieces), bear the name of Utkin upon each side, appearing as “П УТКИН” in Cyrillic and setting them apart from the subsequent “regular” issues. These wondrous specimens trade only sparingly, and always generate much fanfare when they do, given their rarity.

The Stack’s Bowers auction held in conjunction with the January 2023 New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC) will feature one such wondrous specimen, an NGC MS-63 that offers lovely tone, great overall cabinet flair, and a pedigree to the Sotheby’s April 1993 auction. Given the immense rarity and majestic nature of this preeminent piece, we expect great interest and intense bidding when it crosses the auction block.

