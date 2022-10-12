By Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) ……

The October 2022 sale features several NGC-graded coins likely to realize six figures.

An upcoming Éditions V. Gadoury auction features two rare gold coins that are certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company™ (NGC®): one from the Italian king with the longest reign and the other from a purported French king who never tasted real power. Bidding for Monaco 2022 Auction is currently underway, with the sale concluding on October 15, 2022.

A France 1832 Essai Gold Piefort 5 Francs is one of the top lots being offered in the sale. The coin (lot 374) features Henri, Count of Chambord, who was disputedly the king of France for a week in 1830 when he was 9 years old. Graded NGC PF 65 Ultra Cameo, this particular coin has the higher grade of the two examples recorded in the NGC Census. It has a starting price of €100,000 (about $96,400).

France 1832 Essai Gold Piefort 5 Francs graded NGC PF 65 Ultra Cameo

Another coin (lot 781) highlighted in the sale is an Italy 1926R 100 Lire graded NGC MS 64, with a starting price of €100,000 (about $96,400). The obverse features Victor Emmanuel III, king of Italy from 1900 to 1946.

Italy 1926R 100 Lire graded NGC MS 64

Other NGC-certified highlights in the sale include:

a France 1740A Gold Ecu graded NGC PF 62 Cameo and pedigreed to the Doctor F. Collection (lot 310), with a starting price of €80,000 (about $77,100)

a France 1889A Gold 100 Francs graded NGC PF 63 Cameo and pedigreed to the Doctor F. Collection (lot 423), with a starting price of €70,000 (about $67,500)

a Hungary 1605 Transylvania 10 Ducat Bust with Cap graded NGC MS 61 (lot 538), with a starting price of €70,000 (about $67,500)

a France 1855A Gold 100 Francs graded NGC SP 62 (lot 393), with a starting price of €50,000 (about $48,200)

an England 1656 Cromwell Broad graded NGC MS 63 + PL (lot 484), with a starting price of €50,000 (about $48,200)

an Italy 1913R PROVA 5 Lire graded NGC MS 64 Matte (lot 796), with a starting price of €50,000 (about $48,200)

an Italy 1912R PROVA Gold 20 Lire graded NGC MS 66 (lot 789), with a starting price of €40,000 (about $38,500)

a Switzerland 1825 Bern 4 Ducat graded NGC MS 65+ PL (lot 887), with a starting price of €40,000 (about $38,500)

All starting prices are provided by the auction house. The $ symbol represents US Dollars.