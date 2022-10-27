Other vintage NGC-certified gold coins from Latin America are also highlights of the Daniel Frank Sedwick Auctions on November 3-4, 2022.

A large collection of rare Central and South American gold coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company™ (NGC®) can be found in Sedwick Auctions’ Treasure, World, U.S. Coin & Paper Money Auction 32 on November 3-4, 2022. A top coin in this Sedwick auction is an1875A Essai Venezuela Gold – Reeded Edge 5 Venezolanos graded NGC PF 62 Cameo(lot 1115). This extremely rare Venezuelan gold coin is an essai, a pattern that is a proposed design for a coin. It was struck at the Paris Mint featuring a bust of Simon Bolivar on the obverse and national arms on the reverse. It has an estimate of $30,000 to $45,000

Other NGC-certified coins in this Sedwick auction include:

a (c.1854) Silver Declaration of Independence Historical Tablet Medal graded NGC MS 62 (lot 1238) with an estimate of $25,000 and $50,000

a Mexico 1872GO S Gold 20 Pesos graded NGC MS 66 (lot 1008) with an estimate of $20,000 to $40,000

a Peru 1838LIMA M North Peru 4 Escudos graded NGC AU 53 and pedigreed to Hammel/Goodman (lot 1040) with an estimate of $20,000 to $40,000

a Peru 1863/9 YB Gold 20 Soles graded NGC AU 55 (lot 1042) with an estimate of $20,000 to $30,000

a Spain 1701S M “8S8M” 8 Escudos graded NGC MS 65 (lot 1080) with an estimate of $20,000 to $30,000

a Venezuela 1863 E Silver Essai 1/2 Real graded NGC SP 61 (lot 1114) with an estimate of $20,000 to $30,000

a Mexico 1713MXO J Philip V 8 Escudos graded NGC MS 64 and pedigreed to the 1715 Fleet (lot 26) with an estimate of between $15,000 to $22,500

a Mexico 1711MXO J 4E graded NGC MS 64 and pedigreed to the 1715 Fleet (lot 31) with an estimate of $15,000 to $22,500

a Peru 1698C M 2 Escudos graded NGC MS 63 (lot 41) with an estimate of $15,000 to $22,500

a Peru 1698C M 2 Escudos graded NGC MS 63 and pedigreed to the 1715 Fleet (lot 42) with an estimate of $15,000 to $22,500

a Peru 1708L H 8 Escudos graded NGC MS 63 and pedigreed to the 1715 Fleet (lot 44) with an estimate of $15,000 to $22,500

All estimates are provided by the auction house. The $ symbol represents US Dollars.