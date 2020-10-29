Final Offerings From BigMo Civil War Collection Highlight Legend Regency Auction 42

Important Gold Rarities, All Condition Census Pieces, Will Excite Collectors

Legend Rare Coin Auctions is proud, honored, and excited to offer 31 gold coins that make up the second and final portion of the BigMo Collection of Civil War Coinage. A world-class offering of gold coins struck 1861-1865, every coin is within the condition census for the respective issue and aside from high grade, each coin was carefully selected for its eye appeal.

“After the huge success of the first part of the BigMo Collection in our July Regency Auction 39, we are thrilled to work with the collector again,” said Matthew Bell, CEO of Legend Auctions. “Part I achieved many world record prices realized, and we are humbled to have been chosen to sell the second part of this world-class, multi-million dollar collection.”

“The collector’s favorite coin in the collection is a wonderful GEM 1865 double eagle, PCGS-graded MS65 with CAC approval,” explained Greg Cohen, the senior numismatist at Legend Rare Coin Auctions. “It is an amazing, blazing ball of golden luster! The collection features one important highlight after another. When you consider the quality, many of the pieces are in better condition than those found in the most famous of all collections, including Eliasberg, Bass, Norweb, Milas, and Stack. BigMo will now join the echelon of those famed collections of the past.”

Every coin in the BigMo Collection is a highlight, but here is a selection of the most interesting and important pieces:

Following the BigMo Collection are quality coins from across different types and areas. In all 204 lots are being presented in the final Regency Auction of 2020, and will be held at the Park MGM in Las Vegas on December 3, in conjunction with the PCGS Members Only Show. Visit www.legendauctions.com for more information on the BigMo Collection or any of the other quality coins being offered in the Regency Auction 42 or to bid.

