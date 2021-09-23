Finest-Known 1825 Capped Bust Half Dollar to be Auctioned by GreatCollections

By CoinWeek …..



With five days of bidding remaining, the top bid stands at more than $28,000.

The Philadelphia Mint struck 2,943,166 half dollars in 1825 from 15 obverse and 16 reverse dies, resulting in 18 combinations. The finest-known 1825 Capped Bust half dollar–graded MS-67 by NGC and housed in an old holder–being offered by GreatCollections this week is attributed as an Overton-104. A handful of other examples have received the same numerical grade from NGC (including the Eliasberg specimen), but the current piece is the finest known across all 1825 varieties and, therefore, the finest-known O-104.

Though O-104 is not among the rarest varieties of 1825 Capped Bust half dollar, the variety has a rarity rating of R4, which indicates a scarce issue.

This coin sold most recently in a March 25 auction in Las Vegas, garnering $38,400 USD. The coin’s strike quality and beautiful toning, as well as its finest-known distinction, make this coin a prize for any Capped Bust half specialist or someone seeking the best possible example for a date set.

Before it sold in March, the half dollar was once a part of the David S. Wilson collection, auctioned in March of 1907 by Samuel Hudson Chapman. Wilson was a lawyer and one of the period’s leading collectors. It sold for $1 in S.H. Chapman’s first independent sale after splitting with his brother in 1906. The coin also appeared at auction in 2005 and 2009, realizing $27,600 in the latter sale. Such a lengthy provenance might interest historically-minded Capped Bust half specialists.

According to NGC’s website, this coin is encapsulated in a second-generation slab, used between December of 1987 and 1990, with certification number 133066-003. NGC records four grading events for 1825 Capped Bust half dollars in MS-67. PCGS records none. Though its holder is far from this coin’s most compelling aspect, collectors interested in the history and development of third-party grading and encapsulation might take notice; its top pop status is also noteworthy.

As of September 22, the high bid for the coin stood at $28,370 with 31 bids recorded. Bidding for this coin is slated to close on September 26 at 5:24:56 PM Pacific Time.

The coin’s exceptional strike and preservation, beautiful toning, interesting provenance, and old holder all help justify the Capped Bust half dollar specialist’s interest in the finest-known example of the variety and date. All of its distinctive qualities may incite competitive bidding. If the previous auction result from 2021 is any indication, the hammer price will be quite a bit higher than the current high bid.

