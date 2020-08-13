First Year Rarities Collection Showcase at David Lawrence Rare Coins Auction

By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……

Weekly Internet Auction #1131 is now LIVE and features 275 brand NEW coins plus 50 Vault Values and 75 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale is full of incredible PCGS-, NGC- and CAC-approved items including a lustrous 1852-C G$1 PCGS MS64, a flashy and original 1842-D $5 PCGS MS61 (Small Date), a spectacular 1907 High Relief $20 PCGS/CAC MS64 (Wire Edge), and a superb gem 1921 Missouri 2×4 50c PCGS MS66+.

We are also thrilled to showcase an exciting new group of coins: The First Year Rarities Collection.

The First Year Rarities Collection was built around a selection of hand-picked, high-quality pieces that are primarily from the first year of issue of these popular denominations. While the collector realized that the 1794 dollar was actually the first year of issue, the 1795 issue is more in the realm of affordability for collectors and he adored the originality of this particular piece. With all of the coins except for the 1795 $5 garnering the coveted CAC seal of approval, these pieces are all exceptionally high-end for the grade. The 1795 $5 is also quite attractive in its own way, likely barely missing the CAC cut-off. Overall, we like this coin more than many other pieces we’ve seen in similar holders over the years and we’re thrilled to bring each of these spectacular rare coins to our weekly online auction!

The collection is being offered through our unique Guaranteed Auction Program, meaning each coin is guaranteed to sell and find a new home. We’re extremely pleased to showcase this outstanding collection and we know that a discriminating collector will be thrilled with any winning bids.

Be sure to view these exquisite coins before the auction closes, Sunday, August 23.

Our first highlight coin is a 1793 Wreath 1c PCGS/CAC AU55 (Vine/Bars). This beautifully detailed AU offers delightfully smooth surfaces that feature bold detail with just a touch of wear on the high-points. There is an attractive mahogany-brown patina with a thin planchet defect in the upper left obverse field. With excellent eye appeal and a CAC sticker to boot, this coin makes for a choice AU specimen.

The next highlight coin is an 1864 25c PCGS/CAC MS67+. An absolutely stunning gem of the no motto Civil War date Seated Quarter, this piece showcases frosty, brilliant surfaces with just a light touch of golden iridescence. Nearly flawless, the exceedingly sharp strike enhances the already outstanding eye appeal. This coin has been awarded the PCGS+ grade and CAC approval for premium quality at the top end of the assigned grade.

The third highlight is a 1795 Flowing Hair $1 PCGS/CAC XF40 (3 Leaves). This is a sharply defined XF example of the very desirable Flowing Hair Dollar type coin. Original, well-preserved surfaces reveal gold and blue-green undertones and plenty of remaining luster in the protected areas. This is an excellent specimen for the advanced collector, which is even more valuable thanks to CAC approval.

As always, here are some other highlights from this auction:

There are many other David Lawrence rare coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, August 23.

