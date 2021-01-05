Flawless 1995-W Bullion Set Featured in Stack's Bowers Jan. 2021 Collector’s Choice Online Auction

By James McCartney – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……



The United States Mint’s recent release of coins commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II has created renewed excitement for gold and silver American Eagles, a series first introduced in 1986. While many noteworthy American Eagles have been released over the past 35 years, perhaps the most famous was the 1995-W Proof Set celebrating the 10th anniversary of the series. This five-piece set included examples of the 1oz silver eagle, as well as 1/10, 1/4, ½, and 1oz gold eagles.

Surprisingly, it is the silver eagle that is the key issue from this set, with a record price of $86,655 achieved by a high-grade example in a 2013 auction. The silver eagle has a minuscule mintage of only 30,125 coins and it was only available as part of the five-piece sets. It was also the very first silver eagle to feature the W mintmark of the West Point Mint, a feature that would eventually accompany the majority of Proof silver eagles from 2001 to the present day.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to include an exceptional 1995-W American Eagle set in lot 92460 of our January 2021 Collectors Choice Online (CCO) Auction. Each coin in this five-piece set remains virtually perfect and has been certified Proof-70 Ultra Cameo by NGC. Our January Collectors Choice Online Auction is now available for viewing and bidding at www.StacksBowers.com, and it will open for live bidding on Wednesday, January 6 at 11:00 AM PST.

