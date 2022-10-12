By Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) ……



The October 2022 sale features several NGC-graded coins likely to realize six figures.

An upcoming Éditions V. Gadoury auction features two rare gold coins that are certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC): one from the Italian king with the longest reign and the other from a purported French king who never tasted real power. Bidding for Monaco 2022 Auction is currently underway, with the sale concluding on October 15, 2022.

A France 1832 Essai Gold Piefort 5 Francs is one of the top lots being offered in the sale. The coin (lot 374) features Henri, Count of Chambord, who was disputedly the king of France for a week in 1830 when he was nine years old. Graded NGC PF 65 Ultra Cameo, this particular coin has the higher grade of the two examples recorded in the NGC Census. It has a starting price of €100,000 (about $96,400).

France 1832 Essai Gold Piefort 5 Francs graded NGC PF 65 Ultra Cameo

Another coin (lot 781) highlighted in the sale is an Italy 1926R 100 Lire graded NGC MS 64, with a starting price of €100,000 (about $96,400). The obverse features Victor Emmanuel III, King of Italy from 1900 to 1946.

Italy 1926R 100 Lire graded NGC MS 64

Other NGC-certified highlights in the sale include:

A France 1740A Gold Ecu graded NGC PF 62 Cameo and pedigreed to the Doctor F. Collection (lot 310), with a starting price of €80,000 (about $77,100)

A France 1889A Gold 100 Francs graded NGC PF 63 Cameo and pedigreed to the Doctor F. Collection (lot 423), with a starting price of €70,000 (about $67,500)

A Hungary 1605 Transylvania 10 Ducat Bust with Cap graded NGC MS 61 (lot 538), with a starting price of €70,000 (about $67,500)

A France 1855A Gold 100 Francs graded NGC SP 62 (lot 393), with a starting price of €50,000 (about $48,200)

An England 1656 Cromwell Broad graded NGC MS 63 + PL (lot 484), with a starting price of €50,000 (about $48,200)

An Italy 1913R PROVA 5 Lire graded NGC MS 64 Matte (lot 796), with a starting price of €50,000 (about $48,200)

An Italy 1912R PROVA Gold 20 Lire graded NGC MS 66 (lot 789), with a starting price of €40,000 (about $38,500)

A Switzerland 1825 Bern 4 Ducat graded NGC MS 65+ PL (lot 887), with a starting price of €40,000 (about $38,500)

All starting prices are provided by the auction house. The $ symbol represents US Dollars.

