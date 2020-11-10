By James McCartney – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……



The mintage for the 1889 $3 gold piece was just 2,300 coins all delivered in December, down more than 50% from the previous year’s total. It was the final circulation-strike for the denomination and only about 200 to 250 Mint State examples can be accounted for, along with 100 to 130 circulated pieces. Among the Uncirculated examples, most grade no finer than MS-64.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is delighted to feature a superior MS-65 (PCGS) in lot 9172 of our November 2020 Showcase Auction. Housed in an Old Green PCGS Holder, it is exceptionally well preserved and attractive, with highly lustrous surfaces and an intense satin frosted finish. Modest reflectivity in the fields enhances the strong eye appeal. Sharply struck with vivid rose-gold patina, finding another coin as nice as this one will require significant patience.

This Gem 1889 $3 is being offered in lot 9172 our November 2020 Auction and is pedigreed to the Monterrey Collection of U.S. Type Coins.

The Monterrey Collection is a fresh, new-to-the-market collection that was assembled over the second half of the 20th century and held privately for decades. This spectacular cabinet is highlighted by a complete set of Proof Morgan dollars (previously housed uncertified in a Capital Plastics frame), as well as an array of iconic type coins and key-dates including an MCMVII High Relief double eagle, a 1799 Capped Bust Right $10, and an 1856 Flying Eagle cent. While many of these coins were submitted for grading for the first time in recent weeks, others are housed in Old Green PCGS and Old No-Line NGC holders. We certainly anticipate considerable excitement over the Monterrey Collection when it crosses the auction block.

