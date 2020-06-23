By James McCartney – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……



For most collectors, the 1882-CC Morgan dollar is the quintessential Carson City issue. Just 1.1 million coins were struck, placing it among the lower mintages of the series and falling significantly behind the 11.1 million dollars struck in Philadelphia the same year. However, thanks to the Treasury and GSA releases in the 1960s and ’70s, it is likely that more than half of the original mintage survives and remains in the hands of collectors today. While many of these are in Uncirculated condition, most are in grades of MS-64 or lower due to bagmarks and other traces of handling or improper storage.

We are thrilled to offer an exceptional MS-65 * (NGC) example in lot 3485 of our June Santa Ana Auction. Each side is vibrantly toned in rainbow colors, with rings of gold, turquoise and crimson growing deeper toward the borders. The underlying luster is rich and fully undisturbed, with an area of pearly brilliance shining through at the central obverse. Combining both superior eye appeal and surface preservation, this is an ideal example for Carson City Mint specialists and 19th-century type collectors.

This rainbow Gem Carson City 1882-CC Morgan dollar will be offered lot 3485 of our June 2020 Santa Ana Auction, featured alongside the Francesca Collection of US Gold Coins, Vermont coppers from the Q. David Bowers Collection, the Dazzling Rarities Collection, and many other rarities.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries Has Reopened in New York City

Did you know Stack’s Bowers Galleries New York City Store and Office is back open for business? We are happy to announce that our New York City Store and Office is back in operation as of Monday, June 15. We are still at our temporary location, 1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th floor Regus Center.

Visits are by appointment only. As we can only see one client at a time, please contact us as soon as possible to secure a time slot that is best for you. We will schedule appointments from 10 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is very proud to have been able to serve our clients in creative ways during these unprecedented times. We are grateful that we have been able to assist you with buying, selling or auctioning despite the restrictions. As we ease back into more normal operations, we look forward to an even greater level of personal service.

Our highest priority is the safety and security of our clients and staff. To that end, we will ensure that social distancing guidelines are followed, and we are preparing our office for this. Masks and gloves will be required to transact business with us for the foreseeable future. Chairs and tables will be sanitized before each client visit. No more than two clients – engaged in the same transaction – will be allowed in the office at any time. We will have plexiglass on the table separating clients from staff.

Please do not visit us if you are running a fever or have any symptoms associated with COVID-19. We will find a way to assist you without an office visit as we have been doing since mid-March.

Thank you again for your support and loyalty, and we look forward to seeing you very soon.

Stay safe and healthy.

