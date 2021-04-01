By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……
Sunday Auction #1164 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 425 total lots including 25 Vault Values and 100 No Reserve Lots.
This week’s sale also features a variety of other fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items including a registry-quality 1924-S 1c PCGS MS65 RD, a better-date gem 1913-D 5c PCGS/CAC MS67 (Type 2), a wonderfully toned 1895-S 25c PCGS MS66+ ex: Pogue, a finest known 1957 50c PCGS Proof 69 DCAM, and a low-mintage Saint 1908-S $20 NGC MS63.
Some of the other highlights in Auction #1164 include:
- 1990 No S 1c PCGS Proof 69 RD DCAM
- 1868 2c PCGS MS65+ RD
- 1913 5c PCGS MS68 (Type 1)
- 1965 5c NGC MS68 FS
- 1967 5c NGC MS68 UCAM (Special Mint Set)
- 1942 10c PCGS MS68 FB
- 1968 No S 10c NGC Proof 68
- 1936 50c PCGS/CAC Proof 66
- 1938 50c NGC Proof 68*Star*
- 1953 50c PCGS/CAC Proof 67 DCAM
- 1955 50c NGC/CAC Proof 68+ UCAM
- 1880-CC $5 PCGS/CAC AU58
- 1859-S $20 PCGS/CAC AU58
- SS Republic: 1862-S Shipwreck $20 NGC AU55
- 1921 Alabama 50c NGC MS67
- 1935/34-D Boone 50c NGC MS68
- 1893 Columbian 50c NGC MS67+
- 1936 Elgin 50c PCGS MS68
- 1936 Gettysburg 50c PCGS MS67+
- 1928 Hawaiian 50c NGC MS67
- 1947-S BTW 50c NGC/CAC MS67+ PL
- 1922 Grant without Star G$1 NGC MS68
- 1922 Grant with Star G$1 NGC MS68
