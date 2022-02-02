Gem Hansen Collection Barber Dimes at David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1208 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 400 total lots – including more than 20 Vault Values and 80 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a gorgeously preserved 1795 1c PCGS/CAC MS64 BN (Lettered Edge); a popular Gem 1909-S VDB 1c PCGS MS66 RD; a lustrous tough date 1866-S $2 1/2 NGC MS61; a key date 1911-D $2 1/2 PCGS MS64; and a key O-Mint 1909-O $5 PCGS AU50.

Also featured in this week’s Sunday Auction are Barber Dime selections from the D.L. Hansen Collection. These pieces were once part of the primary collection of Mr. Hansen but have since been replaced by higher grade examples. While there are at least two PCGS pieces graded finer of each coin, some of these examples represent what may be the finest example available on the market.

Highlights include a flashy toned 1893 10c PCGS MS67 ex: D.L. Hansen; an appealing lustrous Gem 1896-O 10c PCGS/CAC MS65 ex: D.L. Hansen; a condition census 1907-S 10c PCGS/CAC MS66 ex: D.L. Hansen; a beautifully mirrored 1893 10c PCGS/CAC Proof 67 Deep Cameo ex: D.L. Hansen; and a scarce Cameo Gem 1899 10c PCGS Proof 67 Cameo ex: D.L. Hansen.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, February 13.

