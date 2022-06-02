Sunday Auction #1225 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 500 total lots – including more than 25 Vault Values and 125 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a famous key date 1916 Standing Liberty 25c PCGS MS66 FH; a gorgeous 1868 $1 PCGS/CAC MS64; a registry-quality 1901-O $1 NGC MS67; an important 1863 $3 PCGS/CAC AU58; a scarce 1848-O $10 PCGS/CAC AU58; and a high-end 1914 $20 PCGS MS65.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, June 12.

