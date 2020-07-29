By David Lawrence Rare Coin Internet Auctions ……

Weekly Internet Auction #1129 is now LIVE and features over 300 brand-new coins plus 40 Vault Values and 100 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s Gem Proof 1909 $5, 1883 Half in David Lawrence Rare Coins Auction sale is full of incredible PCGS-, NGC- and CAC-approved items including a gorgeous gem 1896-O 25c PCGS MS66, an impeccably struck 1932-D 25c NGC MS65, a scarce and desirable 1842-D $2 1/2 PCGS XF45, and a wonderfully preserved 1800 Washington Funeral Urn Medal PCGS XF45.

We are also excited to bring over 40 new selections from the D.L. Hansen Collection to this week’s auction. We hope you will enjoy browsing coins that once held a spot in the greatest collection of US Coins ever assembled.

Be sure to view these exquisite coins before the auction closes Sunday, August 9.

First up is a 1928 5c PCGS MS67 ex: Fivaz Collection. Only a single example is graded finer by both services combined. This beautiful, registry-quality gem displays stunning golden tinted surfaces with frosty, eye-appealing luster.

This highlight is an 1883 50c PCGS MS66+ ex: D.L. Hansen. A gorgeous example of a key issue, this coin comes from a tiny mintage of just 8,000 pieces struck. Strong, satiny luster radiates from both sides of this high-end gem, and its eye appeal is enhanced by lovely tints of purple, deep gold, and blue along the peripherals. It has been graded PCGS+ for premium quality at the top end of the assigned grade.

Our next highlight is a 1909 $5 PCGS/CAC Proof 66 ex: D.L. Hansen. This gorgeous gem Proof flaunts lovely honey-gold surfaces that are bright and satiny in texture on the obverse, while the reverse displays a soft sandblasted texture. All design elements show sharp definition and the eye appeal is spectacular, as confirmed by the coveted CAC sticker which signifies premium quality for the grade. The number-one Hansen Collection set holds a PR66+ example for the date.

Some of the other highlights of Sunday’s auction include:

There are many other key date David Lawrence Auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, August 9.

