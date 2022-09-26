Sunday Auction #1241 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 450 total lots – including more than 75 No Reserve lots and over 20 Vault Values.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a popular key date 1916-D 10c PCGS/CAC VF35; a lustrous 1885 $3 PCGS/CAC MS64+; a fascinating 1914-S $10 PCGS MS64; a historic S.S.C.A: 1857-S Shipwreck $20 PCGS/CAC MS63 (20A Spiked Shield); and a beautiful design 1915-S Panama-Pacific $2 1/2 PCGS/CAC MS66 ex: Harry W. Bass Jr.

Featured in this week’s Sunday Auction is an outstanding collection of Proof Barber quarters. Minus the 1911, this collection features a full set of Proof Barber quarters – 26 pieces total. Some are attractively toned and some are completely untoned, but they all boast pristine surfaces and outstanding eye appeal.

Highlights include a premium Gem 1894 25c NGC Proof 67; a superb Cameo 1896 25c NGC Proof 66 CAM; a gorgeous 1901 25c NGC Proof 65 CAM; a low-mintage 1910 25c PCGS/CAC Proof 66 CAM; an attractively colorful 1913 25c PCGS/CAC Proof 66+; and a well-preserved 1915 25c PCGS Proof 66. View and bid on these and many more quality pieces here.

Another fun group in this week’s Sunday Auction is the D.L. Hansen Ike Dollar Collection. This collection features registry-quality selections that have recently been deaccessioned from the Hansen Collection and are destined for another high-end cabinet.

Highlights include a tied-for-finest 1972 $1 PCGS MS65 (Type 2, FS-901) ex: D.L. Hansen; an attractive 1973 $1 PCGS MS66+ ex: D.L. Hansen; a conditionally scarce 1974-D $1 PCGS MS67 ex: D.L. Hansen; a dynamic 1976-D $1 PCGS MS67 (Type 1) ex: D.L. Hansen; a registry-quality 1977 $1 PCGS MS67 ex: D.L. Hansen; and a high-end 1971-S $1 PCGS Proof 68 DCAM (Silver, DDO, FS-103) ex: D.L. Hansen. View and bid on these and many more quality pieces here.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, October 2.

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the Proof Barber quarters and Eisenhower dollars above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: