Gem Proof Franklin Half Dollars Offered by David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1196 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features 390 total lots – including 20 Vault Values and 70 No Reserve Lots.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a conditional rarity 1831 H10c PCGS MS67 ex: Eliasberg; a rare Cameo Proof 1950 50c PCGS/CAC Proof 67 Cameo; a scarce O-Mint 1840-O $2 1/2 NGC MS61; a low-mintage 1870 $10 PCGS AU58; and a pleasing 1887-S $20 PCGS MS63.

Be sure to browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, November 21.

Auction #1196 features the Flawless Proof Franklin Collection. This impeccable collection boasts 28 stunning examples including many key dates. Highlights include a rare Cameo Proof 1950 50c PCGS/CAC Proof 67 Cameo; a gorgeous Gem 1952 50c PCGS/CAC Proof 67+ Cameo; a tied-for-finest-known 1953 50c PCGS/CAC Proof 68 Cameo; a deeply mirrored 1959 50c NGC Proof 69 Cameo; and a razor-sharp 1962 50c NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo. All coins are running as No Reserve lots starting at $1.

