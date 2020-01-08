Auction Highlights by David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions ……

Our Sunday Internet Auction #1099 offers another selection from the D.L. Hansen Collection as well as a Continental Dollar, a lustrous key date Standing Liberty quarter, a beautiful Barber half, a gorgeous Bust dollar, a gem Peace dollar, a beautiful $1 gold piece, a famous Civil War $5 gold coin, a scarce Type 2 $20 Liberty gold, and a Carson City $20 Liberty gold example.

Also included in this week’s sale is a fantastic assortment of beautifully toned Washington quarters in the Big Blue Collection. In all, there’s a vast selection of 275 New Items, featuring 45 coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection, 85 No Reserve Lots and 20 Vault Value Items.

We hope that you’ll enjoy viewing pieces that have once held a prominent spot in the Greatest Collection of U.S. Coins ever assembled, and we invite you to also become a part of numismatic history by purchasing coins from the D.L. Hansen Collection!

All lots will begin closing at 8 pm EST on Sunday, January 12.

This week’s first highlight is a 1924-S 25c PCGS MS65+ FH ex: D.L. Hansen. Very desirable and popular key date in the Standing quarter series. The present example features vibrant mint luster and a bold strike. Liberty’s head is well-defined, the technical quality and eye appeal are both strong. The Hansen Collection possesses an MS66 FH example for the date.

The second highlight coin is an 1898 50c PCGS Proof 67 CAM ex: D.L. Hansen. Superb gem example with bold cameo contrast and exceptionally detailed devices. Enchanting eye appeal! Mintage of 735 coins struck in proof format. The Hansen Collection number one set displays one of the three finest known for the date, a PR68DCAM example.

The third highlight is an 1868-S $20 PCGS MS62 ex: D.L. Hansen. A beautifully preserved example of this scarce type 2 Liberty. Pleasingly original surfaces with ample mint luster with tints of rose and tangerine. The Hansen Collection holds one of the two finest known for the date, an MS62+.

There are many other David Lawrence Auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, January 12.

* * *

