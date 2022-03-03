Golden Gate Collection of Classic US Gold Offered by David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1212 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 600 total lots – including more than 15 Vault Values, over 150 No Reserve Lots, and 30 D.L. Hansen $10 Liberty Eagles.

Included in the variety of fantastic PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items in this week’s sale is a flawless 1909 Lincoln 1c PCGS Proof 67 RD; a stunning rainbow toned 1875 25c NGC/CAC Proof 67+ CAM *Star*; a Civil War-era 1865 $3 PCGS AU50 (OGH); a scarce 1871-CC $5 PCGS AU55; a census slider with only two finer 1879-O $10 PCGS AU58 ex: D.L. Hansen; and a desirable first-year type 1907 $10 PCGS/CAC MS65+ (No Motto).

Also featured in this week’s Sunday Auction is the Golden Gate Collection of Gold.

This collection boasts 100 19th- and 20th-Century U.S. gold issues with a high focus on better date Liberty Double Eagles, a number of Indian Gold issues, as well as several scarce and elusive dates from across the gold denominations. Highlights include a Civil War issue in an old green holder 1865 $3 PCGS AU50 (OGH); an impressive 1871-CC $5 PCGS AU55; a famous key 1909-O $5 PCGS AU53; a popular first-year type 1907 $10 PCGS/CAC MS65+ (No Motto); a scarce O-Mint 1852-O $20 PCGS AU53; and a gorgeous 1894 $20 PCGS MS64.

Browse and bid before the auction closes Sunday, March 13.

In addition to auction highlights like the Morgan dollar collection above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: