GreatCollections Auction End Time Extended 48 Hours

GreatCollections.com is extending bidding on all auctions that were supposed to end on Sunday, November 27.

Approximately 10 minutes before internet bidding was due to end, a network issue arose that the site could not immediately fix at the time. To ensure that all interested parties have a fair chance to get in their bids, the company is adding an extra 48 hours to all auctions scheduled to end last Sunday. This means potential buyers have until Tuesday afternoon/evening to post their bids.

This is only the second time that GreatCollections has had to take such measures; the first time was during a major East Coast power outage.

The company’s website will be fully functional as of later today, Monday, November 28.

