GreatCollections is pleased to announce the auction of the Yellowstone Collection of U.S. Gold Coins scheduled for Sunday, October 4. The collection comprises over 100 certified coins that were mostly acquired between 2000 and 2008.

The collection includes many rarities, some of which are universally known, including a key-date 1929 Indian Half Eagle, graded PCGS MS65.

But some are much rarer and less recognized, such as the 1859 Liberty Quarter Eagle, graded PCGS PR62CAM. Although 80 coins were originally minted just prior to the Civil War, very few survive. The last PCGS-graded example appeared on the market back in 2013, and the example prior to that was auctioned in 2005. As a result, it has been missing from many of the major collections over the past few decades.

Ian Russell, owner/president of GreatCollections said:

“The Yellowstone Collection of yellow stones – well, gold coins to be more precise – has many rarities, with Charlotte and Dahlonega gold in Mint State condition, Proof gold coinage in most series, and even Territorials. One of my favorite parts of this collection is the wide variety of Proof coinage and their low mintages, including an 1881 $3 Princess and a 1910 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle – both major rarities in Proof and highly sought-after.”

The whole collection is being auctioned unreserved, with bidding to commence at $1. GreatCollections has estimated the total value of the collection at well over $1 million USD.

Highlights from the Yellowstone Collection at GreatCollections:

All coins from the Yellowstone Collection are available for bid now through Sunday, October 4 at www.greatcollections.com with professional images. For more information, please call GreatCollections at 1-800-442-6467 or email info@greatcollections.com.

