GreatCollections is pleased to announce the auction of the Yellowstone Collection of U.S. Gold Coins scheduled for Sunday, October 4. The collection comprises over 100 certified coins that were mostly acquired between 2000 and 2008.
The collection includes many rarities, some of which are universally known, including a key-date 1929 Indian Half Eagle, graded PCGS MS65.
But some are much rarer and less recognized, such as the 1859 Liberty Quarter Eagle, graded PCGS PR62CAM. Although 80 coins were originally minted just prior to the Civil War, very few survive. The last PCGS-graded example appeared on the market back in 2013, and the example prior to that was auctioned in 2005. As a result, it has been missing from many of the major collections over the past few decades.
Ian Russell, owner/president of GreatCollections said:
“The Yellowstone Collection of yellow stones – well, gold coins to be more precise – has many rarities, with Charlotte and Dahlonega gold in Mint State condition, Proof gold coinage in most series, and even Territorials. One of my favorite parts of this collection is the wide variety of Proof coinage and their low mintages, including an 1881 $3 Princess and a 1910 Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle – both major rarities in Proof and highly sought-after.”
The whole collection is being auctioned unreserved, with bidding to commence at $1. GreatCollections has estimated the total value of the collection at well over $1 million USD.
Highlights from the Yellowstone Collection at GreatCollections:
- 1854-D Liberty Gold Dollar PCGS MS62
- 1851-O Liberty Gold Quarter Eagle PCGS MS64
- 1857-D Liberty Gold Quarter Eagle PCGS MS62
- 1859 Liberty Gold Quarter Eagle Old Reverse PCGS PR62CAM
- 1879 Liberty Gold Quarter Eagle PCGS PR64
- 1870 Three-Dollar Gold PCGS PR61CAM with Certified Acceptance Corporation (CAC) sticker
- 1881 $3 Gold PCGS PR64CAM CAMEO with CAC sticker
- 1883 Three-Dollar Gold Piece PCGS PR63CAM
- 1805 Capped Bust Right Gold Half Eagle PCGS MS64
- 1812 Capped Bust Left Gold Half Eagle PCGS MS64 with CAC sticker
- 1823 Capped Head Gold Half Eagle PCGS MS61
- 1836 Classic Gold Half Eagle PCGS MS64 with CAC sticker in Old Green Holder (OGH)
- 1894 Liberty Gold Half Eagle PCGS PR64DCAM with CAC sticker
- 1907 Liberty Gold Half Eagle PCGS PR64CAM with CAC sticker
- 1929 Indian Gold Half Eagle PCGS MS65
- 1868 Liberty Gold Eagle PCGS PR62CAM
- 1898 Liberty Gold Double Eagle PCGS PR60
- 1900 Liberty Gold Double Eagle PCGS PR60CAM
- 1907 Saint-Gaudens Gold Double Eagle MCMVII. High Relief, Wire Edge PCGS MS63
- 1908-S Saint-Gaudens Gold Double Eagle PCGS MS63
- 1911-D Saint-Gaudens Gold Double Eagle PCGS MS67
All coins from the Yellowstone Collection are available for bid now through Sunday, October 4 at www.greatcollections.com with professional images. For more information, please call GreatCollections at 1-800-442-6467 or email info@greatcollections.com.
