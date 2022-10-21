Hansen Collection Morgan Dollars at David Lawrence Rare Coins

Sunday Auction #1245 from David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now live and features over 425 total lots – including more than 75 No Reserve lots and over 25 Vault Values.

Included in the variety of PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items are an expertly preserved 1788 Massachusetts Cent NGC MS65 BN ex: Newman; a popular Carson City 1879-CC $1 PCGS/CAC MS64 DMPL (Capped Die) ex: D.L. Hansen; an early 1806 $5 PCGS MS62+ (Rounded 6, 7×6 Stars); a key date 1911-D $10 PCGS MS61; a near-finest 1899-S $20 PCGS/CAC MS64+; and a supremely original 1907 High Relief $20 NGC/CAC MS63 (Wire Edge).

Over 15 quality SLQs are also featured in this auction – an offering that includes many Full Head designations, lustrous Gems, and CAC-approved examples. Highlights include a near-finest 1917-S Type 1 25c PCGS MS67 FH; a sharply struck 1917 Type 2 25c PCGS MS67 FH; an impressive 1918 25c PCGS MS67 FH; a condition census 1928-S 25c PCGS/CAC MS67 FH; and an unmatched 1929 25c PCGS MS67 FH.

View and bid on these and many more quality pieces here.

Another fun group in this week’s Sunday Auction is part three of the D.L. Hansen Morgan Dollar Collection. This collection features registry-quality selections that have recently been deaccessioned from the Hansen Collection and are destined for another high-end cabinet. Highlights include a key date 1879-CC $1 PCGS/CAC MS64 DMPL (Capped Die) ex: D.L. Hansen; an impressively toned overdate 1880-CC $1 PCGS/CAC MS66+ (8/Low 7) ex: D.L. Hansen; an extremely lustrous 1885-CC $1 PCGS MS67 ex: D.L. Hansen; a scarce 1887/6 $1 PCGS/CAC MS66 ex: D.L. Hansen; a mesmerizing 1893-O $1 PCGS/CAC MS63 DMPL ex: D.L. Hansen; and a near-finest 1902-S $1 PCGS MS66+.

View and bid on these and many more quality pieces here.

Auction closes Sunday, October 30.

READY TO SELL A RARE COIN OR COLLECTION? SELL IT TO DAVID LAWRENCE

In addition to auction highlights like the Standing Liberty quarters and Morgan dollars above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply: