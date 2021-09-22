By Harlan J. Berk, Ltd …..



Harlan J. Berk Ltd. is pleased to announce the launch of its 217th Buy or Bid Sale. This sale contains a comprehensive collection of 505 ancient coins, 46 world coins, and 83 antiquities. The closing of this sale will be in early November when we sell off anything that has not sold at the full buy price.

Some highlights are:

Lot 7: The first early gold daric from the Achaemenid Empire with a buy price of $13,000 USD

Lot 70: A wonderful mint state Sicily, Agathokles Tetradrachm with a buy price of $13,500

Lot 90: Thrace, Ainos Tetradrachm Ex Locket & May Plate Coin with additional pedigree back to 1905 with a buy price of $20,000

Lot 63: A fantastic Sicily, Katane, in the style of Procles drachm with a buy price of $32,500

Lot 173: The famous Cleopatra and Mark Antony denarius with a buy price of $5,250

Lot 182: A high relief wonderful style Otho denarius with a buy price of $7,000

Lot 310: An exquisite sestertius of Trajan with temple reverse with a buy price of $8,000

Lot 344: An excessively rare Follis of Heraclius struck at Jerusalem with a buy price of $8,250

Lot 572 : A rare Greek Canosan terracotta dolphin with original color pigment; ca. 3rd Century BC, with a buy price of $4,500

: A rare Greek Canosan terracotta dolphin with original color pigment; ca. 3rd Century BC, with a buy price of $4,500

Lot 598: A perfect Roman bronze seated youth statute; ca. 1st-2nd Century AD, with a buy price of $18,500

Harlan J. Berk Ltd, buy or bid sales are essentially fixed price lists that run for nearly two months.

On the last day of the sale, items that have not sold outright at their full buy price are sold to the highest accepted offer below the buy price. Harlan J. Berk guarantees authenticity for life and never charges a buyer’s fee. You may pay 20% commission or more with others but at Harlan J. Berk Ltd. you choose your purchase price, unlike traditional auctions where there is no limit to what you can pay for a lot with no buyer’s fees.

In the first 48 hours after the launch of this sale Friday, September 17, at 5 pm, 120 lots were sold at their buy price. The HJB Buy or Bid Sale is a first-come, first-serve system, so anyone has a chance to buy what they like when the sale is first launched. So again, unlike traditional sales where the wealthiest always wins, here it is an even playing field. To get on HJB’s mailing list register at the HJB website with an account or email [email protected] to receive buy or bid sale updates.

* * *

For more information, call our offices at (312) 609-0018 or email [email protected].

