Harlan J. Berk's 216th Buy or Bid Sale Closing Tuesday, July 27

Harlan J. Berk, Ltd. closes its 216th Buy or Bid Sale this Tuesday, July 27, at 4 PM Central Time. This sale has 608 ancient coins, 44 world coins and 81 antiquities to choose from. Many of the ancient coins in this sale have been off the market from between 10 to 50 years, with a strong section in many rare Roman provincial types.

Also included in the sale is a nice selection of Greek bronze and silver as well as Roman silver in all different qualities and price points for nearly every type of collector.

The Roman and Byzantine bronzes in the sale are also quite nice with many different varieties.

Finally a small but decent group of world coins and antiquity selections. In antiquities, there are dozens and dozens of Egyptian, Greek, Roman, and Byzantine lots – along with an Asian and Indian section.

HJB’s Buy or Bid sale system allows clients to buy items outright at any time at the listed price. However, if a client wishes to pay less they place a bid lower than the asking price. Lots that do not sell at their estimates before the closing date will then be sold to the highest accepted offer. There are no buyer’s fees in the HJB’s sales where you can pay 20% or more with other companies in the coin industry. With HJB you only pay for what you bid on along with shipping fees. HJB’s runs about five to six catalogs per year.

