Harvest Moon Collection of Gem Morgan Dollars at David Lawrence Rare Coins

The newest David Lawrence Rare Coins Sunday Internet Auction is now live. Auction #1140 features 300 coins plus 50 Vault Values and 50 No Reserve Lots.

This week’s sale is full of incredible PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved items, including a fascinating civil war date 1861-C $5 PCGS AU53, and a well-preserved 1799 $10 NGC/CAC AU (Large Stars Obverse).

This week, DLRC offers The Harvest Moon Morgan Collection in our Sunday Internet Auction #1140.

This collection offers a broad range of dates and grades with many registry quality candidates. Highlights from the group include a better date 1885-CC $1 PCGS MS67, a better P-mint 1893 $1 PCGS MS65+, a scarce CC-mint issue 1893-CC $1 NGC MS64+, a key date O-Mint 1895-O $1 NGC MS61, a popular key 1895-S $1 PCGS/CAC MS63 and a fresh & original 1895 $1 PCGS/CAC Proof 55 OGH. Fill in your Morgan Collection with selections from this exciting 55 coin group!

Be sure to browse and bid early – Auction closes Sunday, October 25.

Our first highlight is a beautifully highlighted 1885 5c NGC MS66. The key to the business strike set, this example displays beautiful rose, gold, and pink highlights with fantastic satiny surfaces.

The second highlight is a sharp and satiny 1897-O 25c NGC MS66. This popular New Orleans Mint issue offers satiny silver surfaces that are sharply struck and brightly lustrous making for excellent eye appeal!

Our final highlight coin is an ever-popular 1915-S Panama Pacific Octagonal $50 PCGS MS63. This is an affordable and attractive example of the popular Classic Commemorative issue. The Octagonal Pan-Pac is one of only two $50 Gold Commemoratives struck, with only 645 examples produced, making it a highly coveted coin.

There are many other David Lawrence rare coin auction highlights, so be sure to browse all lots in this exciting new sale before it closes on Sunday, October 25.

