Hefty Gold Rush $50 Humbert "Slug" At Long Beach Heritage Auction

Heritage Auctions will be offering an 1851 $50 Augustus Humbert Slug, graded NGC AU50, at the February Long Beach official auction. This piece of California Gold Rush history survived the past 160+ years with only the slightest trace of wear and no major issues.

These hefty gold coins weigh around 2.75 troy ounces of gold and offer a tangible connection to the period in history when gold was coming out of California in significant quantities after the 1849 gold rush began. Octagonal in shape and with a reeded edge, this version was struck in San Francisco by Augustus Humbert, the United States assayer who had formerly been a watch case maker in New York.

Once he had government approval to begin, Humbert created these large gold coins in both his name and that of the government. The San Francisco Mint would not be authorized until 1852. Before that point, the assay office and Humbert were an important opportunity for the West to access coins that made trade and commerce possible. This kept the West from having to wait for gold coins to be produced far away in Philadelphia, the other major mint at the time.

Heritage will be featuring this piece at the February Long Beach Coin Expo, where it should bring around $40,000 USD.

Over $15 Million Sold in NYINC Auctions

Heritage’s auctions of the New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC) are complete, with total prices realized exceeding $15 million. These auctions, consisting entirely of World and Ancient coins, took place January 12-13 at NYINC, realizing over $13 million, with an additional online-only session through HA.com on January 21 raising over $2 million. Overall, Heritage’s early January auctions at FUN and NYINC realized close to $69 million. All prices realized include a 20% Buyer’s Premium.

The highlights of the auction were, without question, the two Una and the Lion 5 Pounds coins on offer during the January 13 Platinum Night. This 1839 issue, designed by William Wyon, is one of Britain’s most iconic and beautiful coins, with a mintage of only 400 pieces. An example graded Proof-64 Deep Cameo by PCGS — the finest seen by that service with a mere two coins certified finer by NGC — sold for $690,000, with a second piece graded Proof 61 Ultra Cameo by NGC selling for $300,000.

Another iconic design by Wyon is the 1817 pattern “Three Graces” Crown. This design, with the three Graces of Greek mythology representing England, Scotland, and Ireland, only saw fifty examples struck, with this NGC-certified Proof-65 example selling for $156,000.

Our next Signature Auction of World and Ancient coins is scheduled for April 22-27, in conjunction with the Central States Numismatic Society convention in Chicago.


