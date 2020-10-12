On October 14-18, two rarity-filled auctions will prompt five busy days at Heritage Auction’s Dallas World Headquarters.

Signature floor sessions are scheduled Wednesday through Friday, capped off by a pair of online sessions on Saturday and Sunday. The sessions are divided between The Maurice Storck Collection and our regular October 2020 Signature event, as seen here.

The Heritage Signature auction is loaded with quality. A high-value Premier Session on Thursday evening, October 15, is followed by a robust Friday floor session with lots ranging from colonials to medals and tokens. On Sunday afternoon, a spirited online session concludes what will be an October to remember for U.S. Coins.

Two Featured Collections represent more than a third of the Heritage October Signature auction, each with its own specialties. Without exception, these coins were thoughtfully selected over the years and carefully preserved.

A splendid array of Proof coinage makes up more than 75% of The Maltese Collection, a large and impressive consignment. The Premier Session alone hosts 38 lots, including high-grade and colorfully toned Proofs from the various silver series, plus some important copper Proofs. Circulation strikes are represented in high grade as well, with many finest-known type coins in Gem, Premium Gem, and Superb Gem grades. Condition Census coins abound. The Barber series is especially well represented by Proofs in high Proof grades. We note some stunning Proof Barber quarters, including a 1900 example in PR68 Cameo PCGS with CAC and a 1910 quarter in PR67+ Deep Cameo PCGS, the finest certified by that service.

Likewise, notable halves include a splendid 1893 PR67 Cameo PCGS with fabulous toning and richly frosted devices, and an 1897 PR68 Cameo PCGS, also with magnificent toning. The parade of Proofs has many surprises, including several pre-1858 Proofs across several denominations – especially early copper.

A passionate collector and author, Dr. Peter Jones has long enjoyed a fascination with colonial American coins and their stories, and is offering selections from The Peter Jones, M.D Collection here. Recently, he wrote the book, Colonial History in Your Hands, which features many of the coins offered in this auction.

As Dr. Jones points out, “you can actually feel a connection to the past when you hold a colonial coin in your hand.”

Colonial issues from the collection are featured throughout the Premier Session and the Friday floor session, as well as some excellent examples in Sunday’s online session.

A Lord Baltimore shilling certified XF40 PCGS and a rare New Yorke token – struck in brass circa 1670 – provide Premier Session highlights, while the Friday floor session includes many fine examples of Massachusetts silver.

New Jersey copper enthusiasts will find a 1786 New Jersey copper, the “Bridle” variety, Maris 18-M graded AU53 NGC, plus several other New Jersey varieties in the Sunday online session. Copper colonial issues are only part of Peter’s interests, which extend to gold and silver type coins.

Some additional highlights from this auction include:

Although social distancing requirements prevent on-site bidding, Heritage makes it easy to bid from the comfort and safety of your own home at Coins.HA.com. More than 3,000 total lots provide many opportunities to expand or upgrade any collection.

