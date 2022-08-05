Heritage Auctions Modern Bullion Coin Showcase August 8

Bidding is now open in Heritage Auction’s Showcase Auction of Modern Collectible US Coins and Bullion, with the concluding live session scheduled for 6 PM CT on Monday, August 8. This auction focuses primarily on American bullion coinage, along with a small but important selection of modern commemorative coinage.
Lot 93114 is a 2019-S $1 Silver Eagle, Enhanced Reverse Proof, Early Releases, PR70 NGC. COA No. 27583. This is a visually intriguing modern issue, combining three different finishes on a single coin. The fields have a textured sandblast surface, while the devices exhibit a combination of mirrored reflectivity and traditional luster.
Some of the other notable lots in this auction include:
- 1993-P $1 Silver Eagle, Mercanti Signature, PR70 Ultra Cameo NGC
- 1994-P $1 Silver Eagle, Mercanti Signature, PR70 Ultra Cameo NGC
- 1995-W $1 Silver Eagle PR70 Ultra Cameo NGC
- 1995-W $1 Silver Eagle PR70 Deep Cameo PCGS
- 2010 $50 One-Ounce Gold Buffalo, First Strike MS70 PCGS
- 2017 $25 Palladium, High Relief, First Strike MS70 ANACS
- 2017-W $100 High Relief One-Ounce Gold American Liberty, U.S. Mint 225th Anniversary, First Day of Issue, PR70 Ultra Cameo NGC
- 2018-W $25 One-Ounce Palladium Eagle, High Relief, Early Releases, PR70 Ultra Cameo NGC
- 2019-W $25 One-Ounce Palladium Eagle, Reverse Proof, High Relief, First Strike RP70 Deep Cameo ANACS
