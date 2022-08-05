Heritage Auctions Modern Bullion Coin Showcase August 8

Bidding is now open in Heritage Auction’s Showcase Auction of Modern Collectible US Coins and Bullion, with the concluding live session scheduled for 6 PM CT on Monday, August 8. This auction focuses primarily on American bullion coinage, along with a small but important selection of modern commemorative coinage.

Lot 93114 is a 2019-S $1 Silver Eagle, Enhanced Reverse Proof, Early Releases, PR70 NGC. COA No. 27583. This is a visually intriguing modern issue, combining three different finishes on a single coin. The fields have a textured sandblast surface, while the devices exhibit a combination of mirrored reflectivity and traditional luster.

Some of the other notable lots in this auction include:

