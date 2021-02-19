Heritage Auctions U.S. Coin Signature Sale Postponed

Historic Severe Weather Conditions Responsible

Due to the severe weather conditions in the Dallas-Fort Worth region this week and across the country, Heritage Auctions’ U.S. Coins Signature Auction scheduled to begin today and run through Sunday is postponed one week to February 23-26.

Heritage will be hosting lot viewing by appointment in its Dallas office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 22-23. Revised auction start times and days are as follows:

Session 1 – BOB R. SIMPSON COLLECTION, PART IV

Tuesday, February 23 • 6:00 PM CT • Lots 3001–3312

Session 2

Wednesday, February 24 • 2:00 PM CT • Lots 3313–3641

Session 3 – PREMIER

Wednesday, February 24 • 6:00 PM CT • Lots 3642–3834

Session 4

Thursday, February 25 • 2:00 PM CT • Lots 7001–7587

For more information, visit Heritage Auctions’ U.S. Coins Signature Auction lot page.

Borckardt on The Move

Heritage Auctions’ Senior Numismatist and Cataloger Mark Borckardt is relocating to the firm’s Chicago office

At Heritage Auctions, we pride ourselves on the auction successes and record-setting events in our more than 40 categories. Throughout all that success, one thing is most important: our Heritage family, including all of our employees worldwide and every family member of those employees.

For our Senior Numismatist and Cataloger, family means that it is time for a move. Mark Borckardt, his wife Mary, and their son, Mathew, will soon be relocating to a new home in close proximity to Heritage’s Chicago office. The move, planned for this summer, will bring the Borckardt family close to their daughter, son-in-law, and grandson who live in the area.

“The move will allow my wife to be a full-time grandmother, while I am excited to bring my numismatic capabilities to Chicago,” Borckardt says. “I will divide my time between the Chicago and Dallas offices, and will be available to meet with clients for special projects at both locations.”

Borckardt, named the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) 2020 Numismatist of the Year, will spend time cataloging and researching U.S. numismatics, particularly concentrating on colonial and early Federal coinage, as he does now.

Additionally, he will continue to work as a consignment director in numismatics, and he will be available to support the Heritage Auctions’ staff in Chicago. Borckardt may be reached at (214) 409-1345 or at MarkB@HA.com.