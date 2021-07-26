Among the current offerings from Heritage Auctions is a Showcase auction dedicated to classic US commemorative coinage minted during the period 1892-1954. This auction, which includes material intended for collectors of all budgets, is available exclusively through Coins.HA.com. Bidding is open now, with the concluding live session scheduled for 6 PM CT on Sunday, August 15.

This Heritage auction features over 400 coins, the vast majority of which are half dollars. These offerings are high quality, including a number of Registry-level coins in grades up to MS68. One of these is lot 9354, a 1939-S Oregon Trail half dollar, graded MS68 by NGC. A mere 3,000 of these were sold to collectors, and only 22 of them have been certified in MS68 by the major grading services combined, with none numerically finer.

A few of the additional highlights of this auction include:

This auction is open for bidding now at Coins.HA.com.

Is It Time to Sell?

An exciting consignment opportunity presents itself, as Heritage proudly presents auctions of US coins and currency on September 29-October 4 in conjunction with the Long Beach Coin & Collectibles Expo. Heritage’s Long Beach auctions have been fixtures, in conjunction with Long Beach coin shows, for literally decades. These auctions have a long-established record of attracting eager bidders and producing strong sale results for consignors, and we expect this pattern to continue.

You can personally benefit from Heritage’s connections to buyers from around the world and sell your coins alongside the millions of dollars of rare, desirable and important offerings that have already been consigned.

The consignment deadlines for these auctions will be here before you know it. Call our Consignment Hotline at 1-800-USCOINS (872-6467) x1000 today!

September 29-October 4 Long Beach Expo US Currency Signature Auction

Consignment Deadline: August 9, 2021

September 29-October 3 Long Beach Expo US Coins Signature Auction

Consignment Deadline: August 16, 2021