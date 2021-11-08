Heritage Features Gold Dollars and Threes in The Redding Collection Part 2

Heritage Auctions recently featured The Redding Collection of Quarter Eagles in one of their Showcase auctions – a collection deep in both dates and varieties. Now, bidding is open on Part 2 of the Redding Collection, a fine collection of two other small-denomination gold series – Gold Dollars and Three Dollar Gold coins. Bidding on this auction will continue through the live session, scheduled for 6 PM CT on Thursday, November 18.

One coin that has already attracted attention is lot 45074, an 1879 Gold Dollar graded MS67 by PCGS. From a mintage of a mere 3,000 pieces, this Superb Gem is conditionally rare and among the finest 1879 gold dollars known, with none certified numerically finer from either of the major grading services. Well-struck from lightly clashed dies, each side offers warm orange-gold and peach color with semiprooflike fields. A tiny, lone mark on Liberty’s cheek denies perfection.

Some of the additional notable coins featured in this auction are:

