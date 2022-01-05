The Heritage Auctions FUN 2022 live auction sessions originally scheduled to take place at the FUN Show, January 5 – 9, 2022, have been postponed one week to January 12 – 16, 2022. These auctions will take place on the same day of the week and at the same time, exactly one week later than originally scheduled, and they will now be held at the Heritage Auctions Dallas World Headquarters.
Lot Viewing for the auctions will still take place at the FUN Show.
- Orange County Convention Center | North Concourse | Rooms 220BCD
- 9899 International Drive | Orlando, FL 32819
- Monday, January 3 | 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM ET
- Tuesday, January 4 – Thursday, January 6 | 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM ET
- Friday, January 7 | 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM ET
- Saturday, January 8 | 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET
The new auction dates and times are as follows:
- Session 1 • Arizona Collection • Wednesday, January 12 • 6:00 PM ET • Lots 3001-3145
- Session 2 • Thursday, January 13 • 12:00 PM CT • Lots 3146-3637
- Session 3 • Rian’s Bequest Collection • Thursday, January 13 • 6:00 PM CT • Lots 3638-3740
- Session 4 • Simpson Collection, Part VII • Thursday, January 13 • 7:00 PM CT • Lots 3741-3867
- Session 5 • Friday, January 14 • 10:30 AM CT • Lots 3868-4305
- Session 6 • McCloskey Collection • Friday, January 14 • 3:30 PM CT • Lots 4306-4442
- Session 7 • Buffalo Bayou Collection Friday, January 14 • 5:30 PM CT • Lots 4443-4542 followed by Platinum Night • Friday, January 14 • 7:00 PM CT • Lots 4543-4805
- Session 8 • Sunday, January 16 • 2:00 PM CT • Lots 7001-7283
- Session 1 • Wednesday, January 12 • 6:00 PM CT • Lots 20001-20206
- Session 2 • Thursday, January 13 • 6:00 PM CT • Lots 20207-20490
- Session 3 • Friday, January 14 • 1:00 PM CT • Lots 20491-20704
- Session 4 • PLATINUM NIGHT • Friday, January 14 • 6:00 PM CT • Lots 21001-21198
- Session 5 • Friday, January 14 • 9:00 PM CT • Lots 21199-21484
- Thursday, January 13 • 10:00 AM CT • Lots 28001-28469