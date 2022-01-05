The Heritage Auctions FUN 2022 live auction sessions originally scheduled to take place at the FUN Show, January 5 – 9, 2022, have been postponed one week to January 12 – 16, 2022. These auctions will take place on the same day of the week and at the same time, exactly one week later than originally scheduled, and they will now be held at the Heritage Auctions Dallas World Headquarters.

Lot Viewing for the auctions will still take place at the FUN Show.

Orange County Convention Center | North Concourse | Rooms 220BCD

9899 International Drive | Orlando, FL 32819

Monday, January 3 | 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 4 – Thursday, January 6 | 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 7 | 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 8 | 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET

The new auction dates and times are as follows:

US Coins

Session 1 • Arizona Collection • Wednesday, January 12 • 6:00 PM ET • Lots 3001-3145

Session 2 • Thursday, January 13 • 12:00 PM CT • Lots 3146-3637

Session 3 • Rian’s Bequest Collection • Thursday, January 13 • 6:00 PM CT • Lots 3638-3740

Session 4 • Simpson Collection, Part VII • Thursday, January 13 • 7:00 PM CT • Lots 3741-3867

Session 5 • Friday, January 14 • 10:30 AM CT • Lots 3868-4305

Session 6 • McCloskey Collection • Friday, January 14 • 3:30 PM CT • Lots 4306-4442

Session 7 • Buffalo Bayou Collection Friday, January 14 • 5:30 PM CT • Lots 4443-4542 followed by Platinum Night • Friday, January 14 • 7:00 PM CT • Lots 4543-4805

Session 8 • Sunday, January 16 • 2:00 PM CT • Lots 7001-7283

US Currency

Session 1 • Wednesday, January 12 • 6:00 PM CT • Lots 20001-20206

Session 2 • Thursday, January 13 • 6:00 PM CT • Lots 20207-20490

Session 3 • Friday, January 14 • 1:00 PM CT • Lots 20491-20704

Session 4 • PLATINUM NIGHT • Friday, January 14 • 6:00 PM CT • Lots 21001-21198

Session 5 • Friday, January 14 • 9:00 PM CT • Lots 21199-21484

World Paper Money