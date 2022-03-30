Heritage Hong Kong Spring Showcase Auction Scheduled for April 3

The Hong Kong Spring Showcase Auction from Heritage Auctions presents collectors the first of four opportunities in 2022 to engage with a curated concentration of Chinese coins and related numismatics. The success of these auctions continues to accelerate in conjunction with the market for vintage and modern Chinese rarities. This auction is open for bidding now, continuing through the Live session scheduled for Sunday, April 3 at 8 PM CT (9 PM ET).
This auction features particular strength in scarce Chinese provincial minors, Republic-era dollars of Yuan Shih-kai and Sun Yat-sen, and high-grade British colonial issues and Trade Dollars. We anticipate fervent bidding consistent with the current strength of the market.
A few of the highlights of this auction are:
- China: Hsüan-t’ung Dollar Year 3 (1911) UNC Details NGC, Tientsin mint, KM-Y31, L&M-37
- China: Chihli. Kuang-hsü Dollar Year 34 (1908) AU50 PCGS, Pei Yang Arsenal mint, KM-Y73.3, L&M-465A
- China: Yunnan. Republic T’ang Chi-yao 50 Cents ND (1917) AU58 PCGS, Kunming mint, KM-Y479.1, L&M-863
- China: Yunnan. Republic Tael ND (1943-1944) XF45 NGC, KM-X3 (prev. KM-A3; under French-Indo China), L&M-435
- China: Republic Yuan Shih-kai “Plumed Hat” Dollar ND (1914) UNC Details PCGS, Tientsin mint, KM-Y322, L&M-858
- China: Republic Sheng Yuan Yong gold Bar of 1 Tael ND UNC
- China: People’s Republic platinum Proof Panda 100 Yuan (1 oz) 1990 PR69 Ultra Cameo NGC, KM280
- Hong Kong: British Colony. Victoria Dollar 1867 MS61 PCGS, Hong Kong mint, KM10
- British India. Victoria gold Mohur 1889-(c) MS62 NGC, Calcutta mint, KM496
Make sure you get your bids in soon – this auction will close for bidding on April 3 at Coins.HA.com.
