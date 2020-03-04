Heritage’s February 20-23 Long Beach US Coins Signature Auction is now in the books! This official auction of the Long Beach Coin and Collectibles Expo realized a healthy total of over $13 million, highlighted by an 1875 Eagle that brought $360,000 USD. All prices realized include a 20% Buyer’s Premium.

The 1875 eagle in this auction, assigned a grade of AU50 by PCGS, represents the lowest-mintage circulating gold coin struck by the United States, with a mere 100 examples struck. The finest-known circulation strike 1875 eagle grades a mere AU53+, making AU50 coins like our Long Beach offering that much more attractive to collectors seeking the finest available example. This coin was a part of The Harvey B. Jacobson, Jr. Collection of Liberty Eagles.

A 1908 Matte Proof double eagle, with Motto, graded Proof-66+ by PCGS with the CAC confirmation sticker, represents the short-lived matte, or sandblast, proof finish used for gold coins in the early 20th century. Unpopular at the time of issue, Matte Proof coins are highly regarded today, and gold Matte Proofs never fail to bring a substantial price. This piece, from The Stunning 1908 Proof Set, hammered for a very strong $180,000.

The 1920-S double eagle is one of a number of melt rarities in the Saint-Gaudens double eagle series, with an estimated total of fewer than 200 coins ever having entered circulation out of a total mintage of 558,000. This issue circulated a bit more than some of the later melt rarities, leaving a mere eight examples certified in finer numerical grades than this PCGS-certified MS64 piece. This coin, a part of The Kodiak Collection, sold for $156,000.

A few of the many additional highlights of th2 Heritage Long Beach Auction auction included:

