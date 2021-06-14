Heritage Now Accepting Bids for June 17-20 US Coins Signature Auction

The rare coin market continues to show strength in nearly all areas, especially among the hobby’s greatest rarities. Nearly all series are strong. Most recently, Heritage Auctions’ Central States Auction set several records on its way to more than $42 million in prices realized for U.S. coins alone. Total auction proceeds exceeded the $50 million mark including paper money and other currency items. It is a decidedly active market for dealers and collectors alike.

Heritage World Headquarters in Dallas will host the June Long Beach Expo auction. A sparkling line-up of rare and interesting coins promises to add luster to the event. The Premier Session is Thursday evening, June 17 followed by a robust Floor Session on Friday evening, plus our always-popular Online Session on Sunday afternoon, June 20.

Some of the highlights of this auction are:

From The Warshaw Family Collection, Part IV:

From The GL & SL Stonebarger Collection:

From The Flying Fish Collection, Part II:

And from The Chris Dempsey Collection of Hobo Nickels, Part I comes perhaps the best-known and most important Bo Hughes nickel known – the fabulous “DICER” two-sided carving, which is nothing short of legendary among Hobo nickel enthusiasts.

Additional Highlights:

This auction is open for bidding now at Coins.HA.com.

