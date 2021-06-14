Heritage Now Accepting Bids for June 17-20 US Coins Signature Auction

The rare coin market continues to show strength in nearly all areas, especially among the hobby’s greatest rarities. Nearly all series are strong. Most recently, Heritage Auctions’ Central States Auction set several records on its way to more than $42 million in prices realized for U.S. coins alone. Total auction proceeds exceeded the $50 million mark including paper money and other currency items. It is a decidedly active market for dealers and collectors alike.
Heritage World Headquarters in Dallas will host the June Long Beach Expo auction. A sparkling line-up of rare and interesting coins promises to add luster to the event. The Premier Session is Thursday evening, June 17 followed by a robust Floor Session on Friday evening, plus our always-popular Online Session on Sunday afternoon, June 20.
Some of the highlights of this auction are:
From The Warshaw Family Collection, Part IV:
- A pair of remarkable Elephant tokens: the finest Thick Planchet variant known, certified MS66 Red and Brown PCGS CAC, Ex: Eliasberg, and a rare Carolina PROPRIETORS token graded VF20 PCGS, R.6
- The finest-known 1776 Continental dollar (EG FECIT, Pewter, Newman 3-D), certified MS67 NGC
- A rare Gem Uncirculated Bar Copper Original, MS65 Brown PCGS (Breen-1145, W-8520). Ex: Newman
- A 1793 Chain cent (S-3, B-4), certified AU53 PCGS CAC, from the Halpern and Loring collections
- A splendid 1792 half disme (Judd-7, Pollock 7), one of the finest known, certified MS63 NGC
- An 1862 Seated quarter, PR68 Star Cameo, the sole finest
- A spectacular 1795 Flowing Hair dollar (B-1, BB-21), certified MS65 PCGS, Ex: Robert Coulton Davis in 1890; The Lawrence Stack Type Set coin; Pogue Collection
- A historic 1792 Pattern disme struck in copper, SP25 PCGS
- An 1861 Jefferson Davis “dime” struck in gold, Ex: the Jefferson Davis Estate
From The GL & SL Stonebarger Collection:
- 1909 VDB cent graded MS68 Red PCGS
- 1911-S cent MS66 Red, PCGS-graded and CAC-approved
- PCGS-graded Gem 1924-S cent, CAC
- 1933-D cent certified MS67+ Red PCGS, CAC
From The Flying Fish Collection, Part II:
- A 1798 half eagle graded AU58 NGC, the BD-2 Large 8 variant
- A Mint State 1843-O half eagle (the large mintmark variety)
- A near-Gem 1902 JD-1 Liberty eagle certified PR64 NGC, Ex: Pittman
And from The Chris Dempsey Collection of Hobo Nickels, Part I comes perhaps the best-known and most important Bo Hughes nickel known – the fabulous “DICER” two-sided carving, which is nothing short of legendary among Hobo nickel enthusiasts.
Additional Highlights:
- 1944 cent struck on a zinc-coated steel planchet MS64 PCGS, the rare transitional error
- 1969-S Lincoln cent, MS64 Red PCGS, rare doubled die obverse
- 1918/7-S quarter, MS64 Full Head NGC, the rarest Full Head issue in the series
- 1799/8 Draped Bust dollar, 15 Stars Reverse, B-3, BB-141, MS65 PCGS, top of the condition census for the variety
- 1875 Liberty half eagle, PR65 Cameo PCGS, the low mintage, major 19th-century rarity
- 1855 Wass, Molitor & Co. Fifty Dollar, K-9, AU58, the famous round Gold Rush Issue
This auction is open for bidding now at Coins.HA.com.