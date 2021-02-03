Heritage Offering Morgan Dollars From the Brady Island Collection

Heritage’s month-long auction closing February 15 represents the Brady Island Collection, a specialized collection of Morgan dollars, which, as most numismatists are well-aware, are one of the most popular series among US coins. Bidding is ongoing at Coins.HA.com, and the auction will conclude with a live session at 5 PM CT, Monday, February 15.

This collection is notable for the breadth of offerings of GSA dollars – coins that had never been released into circulation and which were offered to collectors in the 1960s and ’70s in specialized sales from the General Services Administration. Most GSA dollars were minted in Carson City, and Morgan dollar specialists will likely either own at least one coin in a GSA holder or be familiar with them. This collection contains a total of 144 GSA dollars in both Hard and Soft Packs, and while the majority of them are selections from Carson City, there are no fewer than 24 non-CC dates available ranging from 1879 to 1904-O.

A highlight of this month-long auction is the 1889-CC dollar graded MS61 by ANACS in an older white holder. This coin is sharp and satiny with light golden toning. Grade-limiting abrasions are minor, mainly consisting of a few hairlines and slide marks. As the key date in the Carson City Morgans, the 1889-CC is widely sought after in all grades. However, Mint State examples are the most elusive and coveted. This piece is quite pleasing for the entry-level numeric Mint State grade.

Additional Morgan dollar highlights from this auction include, among many others:

