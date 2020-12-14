Heritage is honored to offer The Conway Collection of Error Notes, Part I, closing on December 30.

This featured monthly collection is nothing short of amazing in scope and rarity and will include nearly 140 Small Size Error Note lots to be auctioned without reserve. The grouping of mismatched serial number errors in this collection is one of the finest ever assembled. Part II of this collection will be offered in our January 21-25 Signature Currency Auction.

Several different error categories such as Inverted Third Printings, Foldovers, and Doubled Printings are being offered with many high-grade notes among the finest known for their respective error types. The collector who assembled the Conway Collection of Error Notes definitely had a discerning eye for quality and rarity.

A few of the highlights of this auction include:

There will be something for every error collector in our December 30 The Conway Collection of Error Notes, Part I Currency Online Auction, and special payment terms are available to successful bidders.

