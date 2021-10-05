Redding Collection of Quarter Eagles

The Redding Collection of Quarter Eagles is open for bidding now at Coins.HA.com. This often-overlooked denomination is exceptionally well-represented in this Showcase offering, with most dates from 1834 onward and many collectible die varieties available to the highest bidder. Bidding on this auction will continue through the live session, scheduled for 6 PM CT on Wednesday, October 13.

One coin, the 1885 quarter eagle, has already attracted a good deal of attention due to its extremely low mintage figure of only 800 coins. As might be expected, this is one of the most-sought quarter eagle issues. As usual for this date, the surfaces are partially prooflike, interrupted by numerous tiny marks, but little actual wear, consistent with its NGC-assigned grade of AU58. Gleaming orange-gold surfaces retain much mint luster. Date numeral 1 nearly touches the bust — a primary identifier of a circulation strike.

California Fractional Gold

Another of the Showcase auctions now open for bidding at Coins.HA.com is the October 20 California Fractional Gold Showcase Auction, a selection of 74 pieces of California fractional gold.

These very small coins, privately minted in California from the 1850s to the 1880s, were minted in both octagonal and round shapes. Obverses commonly depict Liberty, an Indian, or George Washington. The vast majority of the coins in this auction are tiny gold quarters and half dollars; a few of the “larger” coins have a face value of $1.

While these fractional gold coins are often quite rare from an absolute basis, they are not especially expensive, with many issues selling for under $500.

This auction is full of rarities and finest-certified examples. One particularly interesting coin fitting both of those descriptions is an 1852 Indian Round 50 Cent Piece, BG-1075, a very rare coin about which PCGS states “6 to 7 known.” This variety was discovered by legendary California small denomination gold specialist Jay Roe. At present, no examples of the variety are certified above MS65 at PCGS, while at NGC, only this coin exceeds the MS64 grade. At MS66 Prooflike, it is the single finest BG-1075 half dollar, and it certainly is impressive. The portrait and wreath are luminous, the fields are mirrored, and the strike is fairly sharp, with only the first L in DOLLAR lightly defined. The obverse field displays a few minute strike-throughs, as made.

