The Heritage January 21-22 NYINC Signature Auction of World and Ancient Coins features a Mexican 1714 Royal 8 Escudos graded an almost unbelievable MS66 by PCGS.

At first glance this coin leaves one very solid impression in the viewer’s mind: this is the Redondo that all other “Royal” issues dream of being. Upon close in-hand inspection under magnification, the level of attention to detail and precision of execution is simply mind-boggling; each letter and feature of the design is rendered with the utmost care and expresses starkly squared-off edges against thickly die polished fields all set upon an essentially perfect flan that extends mildly outside of the borders of the stamp.

This is a Royal 8 Escudos whose eye appeal has clearly been received with widespread renown, not only for its use as the plate coin in several standard references, but also in the recognition of its supreme quality for inclusion in such select collections as Millennia, Canaparo, and that of D. Brent Pogue. Sales of the past few decades have brought to light only a single other example, the Caballero de las Yndias, Ubilla-Sanchez representative, pointing to the fact that even seasoned collectors of the series should not expect to find a more fitting piece for their collections anytime soon.

